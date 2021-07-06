Amid an inflow of tourists following relaxation in coronavirus-related restrictions in Himachal Pradesh , the pictures from Manali, Shimla, Kufri, Mussoorie and other hill stations in the state have gone crazy viral on social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, the Centre has shared a message of caution for tourists amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In a tweet, it said, "#Manali can wait, But Virus won't. Ensure that you maintain 2 gaj doori in order to keep yourself & others around you safe. Be responsible, stay protected!"

"Slight relaxation in lockdown, and you all went to…mountains! The crowd in hotels today can lead to an increase in the crowd in hospitals tomorrow!" it further added.

#IndiaFightsCorona



📍#Manali can wait, But Virus won't



✅ Ensure that you maintain 2 gaj doori in order to keep yourself & others around you safe.



Be responsible, stay protected! #Unite2FightCorona #COVIDAppropriateBehaviour #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/yDkwh4N6MJ — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) July 5, 2021

Addressing a daily briefing on India's Covid-19 situation, the Union Health Ministry official said, "People travelling to hill stations are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with."

"Pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with Covid-appropriate behaviour," ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said today.

In less than a month starting from June, there has been traffic of around six to seven lakh tourists in the Himalayan state, as per reports. As the number of fresh cases of coronavirus started declining in India, tourists have started thronging to the destinations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Narkanda and other parts of the hills station.

The rising inflow of tourists can easily be felt with the vehicular traffic jams seen in places like Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala.

According to official data, an economy of ₹11,000 crore is generated in Himachal Pradesh through tourism.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.