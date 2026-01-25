Heavy snowfall cripples Manali; tourists trek 20 kms without food, water amid traffic jam | See visuals

Manali weather update: Heavy snowfall over the past 48 hours in Himachal hill station of Manali has disrupted daily life in the region and stranded tourists amid freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports.

Tourists stranded due to a 7-8 km long traffic jam on the national highway were forced to trek 10-20 km for shelter without food, water and other facilities, ANI reported on 25 January.

The report added that continuous snowfall has led to accumulation of close to one to two feet of snow, and dangerous black icing on roads, completely halting traffic movement on key stretches of the national highway.

Vehicles buried under snow amid ongoing snowfall, in Manali on Saturday.

A view of traffic congestion following heavy snowfall in Manali, in Kullu on Sunday.

Tourists forced to trek 20 kms: What we know According to the report, the national highway has been at a standstill with around 7 to 8 kilometres blocked, forcing many tourists to abandon their vehicles and undertake treks through deep snow in order to seek shelter.

Many tourists, some stranded for over 24 hours, lefts their vehicles with luggage in hand and trekked 10-20 km to safety. The report noted that these included children and elderly passengers. Other travelers also spent the night inside their cars amid harsh weather conditions and a lack of basic facilities, it added.

Speaking to ANI, Bunty, a taxi driver from Chandigarh explained that he and his passengers are helpless and stuck inside the vehicle for the past 24 hours without food or drinkable water. “There is nothing here. We have been stuck in this traffic jam since yesterday, and the administration has not sent any JCB or other assistance. The administration should have cleared the roads when it started falling snow,” he said.

Harpal Singh, a tourist from Gujarat said that he and his family spent the night in their car due to the traffic jam, adding: “There is no food or public toilet facilities nearby, and we have moved just 200 meters since yesterday. The administration should do something.”

Shivbiyas, a local from the area told ANI that tourists flocked to Manali despite the Met department's alert and have been affected by the adverse conditions. “They spent the night in their vehicles. Many vehicles are stuck, and people are crying here. The weather department has also given an alert, but the tourists still came. The traffic has been jammed for more than 24 hours now. Many people are experiencing uneasiness due to the temperature,” he said.

Tourists stranded in Manali walk past vehicles following heavy snowfall, in Kullu on Sunday.

People walk past vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as heavy snowfall chokes highways and roads, leaving tourists stranded near Manali on Sunday, 25 January 2026.

Efforts on to re-open roads: What measures have been undertaken? A day earlier, on 24 January, over 600 roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall in Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu (includes Manali), Lahaul-Spiti and Shimla districts, as per another ANI report.

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh told the agency that the state received snowfall after a “very long dry spell”, which has “brought happiness among farmers and orchardists”.

He did however note that the snowfall also led to road blockages, adding, “I am in constant touch with departmental officials. As per the latest information, around 600 small and big roads have been affected, including link roads and major district roads. We are making all efforts to open them at the earliest.”

A long traffic jam of tourist vehicles formed on the Manali highway after it was closed due to snowfall, in Manali on Saturday.

According to Singh, the following measures have been implemented:

JCBs and Poclain machines are continuously engaged in clearing roads in hilly areas.

Snow-clearing machines have been deployed extensively, including within Shimla Municipal Corporation areas.

Some 350-400 snow-clearing machines have been kept on standby across divisions.

Snow blowers have also been deployed.

Tourists advised ‘not to panic, maintain beauty of state’ “There may be some inconvenience, but road clearance after snowfall takes time. I request everyone to maintain patience,” Singh said.

He also appealed to tourists to keep patient and cooperate with authorities. “I request all tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh to maintain the beauty of the state and not panic if there are temporary difficulties. The administration, police, PWD, and all concerned departments are working round the clock to ensure people reach safe places,” he said.

People look on as a backhoe loader is used to clear a road after fresh snowfall, at Manali in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday.

An aerial view of snow-covered vehicles stuck in a traffic jam amid snowfall, in Manali on Friday.

(With inputs from ANI)