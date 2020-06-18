Manappuram Finance surges 6% as board approves fundraising

MUMBAI: Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd jumped more than 6% as the company said its board approved raising up to ₹350 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

At 03:05 pm, Manappuram Finance traded at ₹148.90, up 4.42% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex rose 2.02% to 34184.50.

In a filing to stock exchanges, the company on Thursday said its board of directors has approved the issuance of rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures having face value of ₹10 lakh each for ₹25 crore, on a private placement basis, with an option to retain over subscription of up to ₹325 crore aggregating to ₹350 crore.

Since the beginning of 2020, the stock of Manappuram Finance has lost 16.52%, against a drop of 17.26% in the Sensex. From the March lows, the stock has gained 95.90%, whereas Sensex has risen 27.78%.

The company's net profit rose 43.7% to ₹394.97 crore in the March quarter from ₹274.90 crore in the same period last year. Total income increased 38.72% to ₹1,618.15 crore in Q4FY20, from ₹1166.51 crore a year ago.

In January, Manappuram Finance had raised $300 million by way of senior secured fixed rate notes issuance for a three-year tenor, with a coupon of 5.9%. The company hatapped global bond market, with investors in Asia and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). UBS AG Singapore Branch was the global coordinator, while UBS and Barclays Bank were the joint book runners.

Manappuram Finance is a gold loans offering non-banking financial company (NBFC) engaged in providing finance against used household gold ornaments.

