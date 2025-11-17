Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage kicks off in Sabarimala amid heavy rush, new temple chief priest ED Prasad takes charge

The annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage kicked off on 16 November after Melshanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri opened the Sabarimala sanctum sanctorum at 5 PM for the Vrischikam rituals.

On Sunday, newly appointed Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar visited Sabarimala Sannidhanam with other officials. The opening ceremony was also attended by Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. "ED Prasad will assume charge as the new Melshanthi (chief priest) of Sabarimala, and M G Manu will take charge as the Melshanthi of Malikappuram," officials informed ANI.

Chants of Ayyappa reverberated the temple premises as current melshanthi Arun kumar Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum. Following the opening, Melshanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri descended the 18 sacred steps to light the Aazhi using the lamp brought from the sanctum, ANI reported.

Later, he guided newly appointed Melshanthis to the Sannidhanam, who were waiting below the steps with their Irumudikettu.

Elaborate arrangements at Sabarimala temple for annual pilgrimage Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Travancore Devaswom Board and the state government across Sannidhanam, Pamba, for the Mandala-Makaravilakku season. This over two-month-long annual pilgrimage will continue until January 20, 2026.

As large numbers of devotees flocked to the sacred hill shrine on the first day itself, the authorities were prepared with well-marked trekking route and benches along Chandranandan Road from Marakkoottam to Sannidhanam. Furthermore, a 400-metre retaining wall was built on both sides of the queue complex between Valiyanadapandal and Saramkuthi to provide additional seating facilities for devotees to rest.

Besides this, hot drinking water kiosks and 56 ginger water distribution points have been set up between Pamba and Sannidhanam which attracts devotees from across the world. A cap has been imposed on the daily number of pilgrims. A total of 90,000-70,000 devotees through the virtual queue system and 20,000 via spot booking will be permitted on each day, PTI reported.

Sabarimala temple opening and closing time The sacred shrine will remain open from 3 am to 11 pm every day during this pilgrimage season and will conclude with the rendition of ‘Harivarasanam’ — a traditional lullaby to Lord Ayyappa.