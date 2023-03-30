Mandate for higher disclosures will improve audit quality: MCA1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The audit and accounting standards regulator National Financial Reporting Authority’s (NFRA) is set to mandate greater disclosure by auditors, to ensure better audit quality, the ministry of corporate affairs (CA) said in a monthly update
New Delhi: The audit and accounting standards regulator National Financial Reporting Authority’s (NFRA) is set to mandate greater disclosure by auditors, to ensure better audit quality, the ministry of corporate affairs (CA) said in a monthly update.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×