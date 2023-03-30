Mandate for higher disclosures will improve audit quality: MCA

Auditors will also have to disclose the legal structures of the firm, and details of the network it is a member of, in India or abroad, the structure of the network, and whether the network is subject to oversight by any professional accountancy body or independent regulator, along with details of other members of the network. They must also disclose the nature of activities and services rendered by the network, and give information about the internal quality control system.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}