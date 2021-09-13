Mandatory Aadhaar seeding with EPF kicks in; northeast states exempt till 31 Dec

NEW DELHI: Companies need to seed the 12-digit Aadhaar number with each of their employee’s EPF account, else they won’t be allowed to submit EPF deductions starting this month, the union labour ministry told its over 120 regional offices on Monday.

It, however, has given the seven northeastern states, naxal infected areas and some specific sub-sectors such as coffee, jute and rubber, time till 31 December to comply with the requirements.

“Considering the low Aadhaar penetration in the EPFO administrative zone of northeast region, comprising states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, time for mandatory seeding of Aadhaar in UAN for filing ECR (electronic challan cum receipt) is extended till 31st December 2021," the EPFO, headquarter in Delhi, wrote in a circular to regional and zonal offices.

Through ECR, employers submit monthly statutory deductions at EPFO. Every month an EPFO subscriber deducts 12% of his or her salary as EPF contribution and a matching contribution is submitted by the employer.

Initially the move was supposed to be effective from 1 June, but reservation from both employees and employers had delayed this for three months. Besides the relaxation for a region and few sectors, the employees provident fund organisation (EPFO) seems to have accepted an industry demand that employers should not be penalised in case their August and September deposits are held up partly due to Aadhaar seeding issue.

“For areas and industries/class of establishments, other than the above, a delay in filing of ECR for wage months of August 2021 and September 2021 only in respect of EPF members due to non-seeding of Aadhaar in the UANs should not be presumed as employers default for levy of penal damages u/s 14B of the ‘EPF and Miscellaneous Provision’ Act, 1952," it added.

