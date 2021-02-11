Mandatory Covid-19 negative report for those travelling from Kerala: Maharashtra

The Udhhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra has made it mandatory to submit Covid-19 negative report for those travelling from Kerala. "All incoming passengers from Kerala will have to present RT-PCR negative test reports," Maharashtra Govt said. Similar travel restrictions are already in place for four states — Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat.

The travel restrictions on Kerala comes a day after state's active cases touched 64,390 on Wednesday, the highest in the country. With this Kerala's Covid-19 caseload stands at 9.83 lakh. Of the total active cases in the country, 1,41,511, Maharashtra accounts for 35,917.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, those without RT-PCR test reports shall have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the airports concerned at their own cost. They will be allowed to go home only after undertaking the tests. Those who test positive will have to be treated as per the existing protocol.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that after the peak in October, there has been a decline in the numbers, with active cases touching 72,891 on January 24 and further dipping to 67,650 by February 7. However the situation was still serious, he said, adding that the vigil against the virus should continue "The state's battle against the virus is in the right direction," he said. Ernakulam continued to remain at the top spot with 811 cases, Kollam was next with 689 and Kozhikode 652.

