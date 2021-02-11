Mandatory Covid-19 negative report for those travelling from Kerala: Maharashtra

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that after the peak in October, there has been a decline in the numbers, with active cases touching 72,891 on January 24 and further dipping to 67,650 by February 7. However the situation was still serious, he said, adding that the vigil against the virus should continue "The state's battle against the virus is in the right direction," he said. Ernakulam continued to remain at the top spot with 811 cases, Kollam was next with 689 and Kozhikode 652.

