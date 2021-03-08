OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mandatory dual airbag rule will not impact domestic PV demand: ICRA

Mandatory dual airbag rule will not impact domestic PV demand: ICRA

The new legislation will result in passenger airbag penetration increasing to 100%, ICRA said (Representational image)
The new legislation will result in passenger airbag penetration increasing to 100%, ICRA said (Representational image)
2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2021, 08:40 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

  • The new rule will be implemented from April 1,2021, and auto makers are apprehensive that introduction of this rule will lead to increase in price of the vehicles which in turn could impact demand
  • The rating firm expects manufacturers of airbags to benefit from this new rule in the coming months

The domestic passenger vehicle industry will not witness any contraction in demand due to implementation of a new rule which makes dual airbags mandatory for the two front seats of a passenger vehicle, said analysts of credit ratings firm ICRA in a note on Monday.

The new rule will be implemented from April 1,2021, and auto makers are apprehensive that introduction of this rule will lead to increase in price of the vehicles which in turn could impact demand at a time when retail sales is gradually improving.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha at Bhagirathi water treatment plant

DJB moves SC against Haryana over discharge of pollutants into Yamuna river

1 min read . 08:36 PM IST
The building houses offices of the two zonal railways and also has a computerised ticket booking centre on its ground floor.

Fire breaks out on the 13th floor of a multi- storey building at Strand road in Kolkata

1 min read . 08:34 PM IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray along with Dy CM Ajit Pawar addressing media on Budget Assembly Session. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Maharashtra: Interest free farm loan for up to 3 lakh; rebate in electricity bill for farmers

1 min read . 08:10 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Government to privatise RINL despite opposition from workers’ unions

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST

“The new legislation will result in passenger airbag penetration increasing to 100%, with a likely price hike of upto 4,000 - Rs. 5,000 (1-1.5%) for models requiring passenger airbag fitment. Given the increasing consumer awareness on safety aspects, ICRA does not expect any material impact on the overall PV demand because of aforesaid price hike. However, the import content in a car will move up marginally, given that the inflator and other associated components/sensors in airbags are primarily imported," said analysts of ICRA.

Passenger vehicle manufacturers across segments have been witnessing continuous decline in sales from the second half of FY 19 due to economic slowdown triggered by the bankruptcy of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd and increase in prices of vehicles as a result of transition to the new safety and Bharat Stage 6 emission norms.

The rating firm expects manufacturers of airbags to benefit from this new rule in the coming months.

“With a domestic airbag market size of 2,000 - 2,100 crore, the new legislation will result in incremental revenues of 200-250 crore for airbag suppliers. Further, airbag suppliers will also benefit from incremental demand from voluntary fitment of curtain, side and knee airbags offered as additional safety features to customers, as dual airbags become mandatory," they added.

Over the last few years, the Indian government has been introducing stricter emission and safety norms to reduce vehicular pollution and deaths occurring from road accidents.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout