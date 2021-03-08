Subscribe
Mandatory dual airbag rule will not impact domestic PV demand: ICRA

Mandatory dual airbag rule will not impact domestic PV demand: ICRA

The new legislation will result in passenger airbag penetration increasing to 100%, ICRA said (Representational image)
2 min read . 08:40 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

  • The new rule will be implemented from April 1,2021, and auto makers are apprehensive that introduction of this rule will lead to increase in price of the vehicles which in turn could impact demand
  • The rating firm expects manufacturers of airbags to benefit from this new rule in the coming months

The domestic passenger vehicle industry will not witness any contraction in demand due to implementation of a new rule which makes dual airbags mandatory for the two front seats of a passenger vehicle, said analysts of credit ratings firm ICRA in a note on Monday.

The domestic passenger vehicle industry will not witness any contraction in demand due to implementation of a new rule which makes dual airbags mandatory for the two front seats of a passenger vehicle, said analysts of credit ratings firm ICRA in a note on Monday.

The new rule will be implemented from April 1,2021, and auto makers are apprehensive that introduction of this rule will lead to increase in price of the vehicles which in turn could impact demand at a time when retail sales is gradually improving.

“The new legislation will result in passenger airbag penetration increasing to 100%, with a likely price hike of upto 4,000 - Rs. 5,000 (1-1.5%) for models requiring passenger airbag fitment. Given the increasing consumer awareness on safety aspects, ICRA does not expect any material impact on the overall PV demand because of aforesaid price hike. However, the import content in a car will move up marginally, given that the inflator and other associated components/sensors in airbags are primarily imported," said analysts of ICRA.

Passenger vehicle manufacturers across segments have been witnessing continuous decline in sales from the second half of FY 19 due to economic slowdown triggered by the bankruptcy of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd and increase in prices of vehicles as a result of transition to the new safety and Bharat Stage 6 emission norms.

The rating firm expects manufacturers of airbags to benefit from this new rule in the coming months.

“With a domestic airbag market size of 2,000 - 2,100 crore, the new legislation will result in incremental revenues of 200-250 crore for airbag suppliers. Further, airbag suppliers will also benefit from incremental demand from voluntary fitment of curtain, side and knee airbags offered as additional safety features to customers, as dual airbags become mandatory," they added.

Over the last few years, the Indian government has been introducing stricter emission and safety norms to reduce vehicular pollution and deaths occurring from road accidents.

