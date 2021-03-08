Mandatory dual airbag rule will not impact domestic PV demand: ICRA

“The new legislation will result in passenger airbag penetration increasing to 100%, with a likely price hike of upto ₹4,000 - Rs. 5,000 (1-1.5%) for models requiring passenger airbag fitment. Given the increasing consumer awareness on safety aspects, ICRA does not expect any material impact on the overall PV demand because of aforesaid price hike. However, the import content in a car will move up marginally, given that the inflator and other associated components/sensors in airbags are primarily imported," said analysts of ICRA.