Mandatory FASTags to GST return filing: These rules are changing from next month

Automakers are preparing to enter 2021 with a revised price list. India’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki will increase prices of its models starting next month. The price increase will vary for different models. MG Motor has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its offerings in India. The company has claimed that they will be increasing the cost by up to three per cent in order to counter the impact of higher input cost. Renault India is the latest automobile manufacturer which has announced that it will be increasing the prices of all its cars in India. The company confirmed that car prices will be increased by up to ₹28,000 from January.