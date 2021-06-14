The government is all set to implement mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts from tomorrow, 15 June 2021. Earlier the deadline was 1 June which was extended by a fortnight in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report in PTI, a committee, headed by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director-General Pramod Tewari, has been formed to ensure proper coordination and resolve the implementation issues.

What is gold hallmarking and why the govt has made it mandatory for jewellers to sell only hallmarked jewellery. Here is all you need to know

1) Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal.

2) From 15 June 2021, jewellers will be allowed to sell only 14, 18 and 22 carats of gold jewellery.

3) At present gold hallmarking is voluntary. The government says the aim for mandatory hallmarking of gold is to ensure consumers do not get cheated while buying gold ornaments.

4) The registration process has been made online and automatic.

5) The BIS is already running a hallmarking scheme for gold jewellery since April 2000

6) The government said there has been a 25 per cent increase in assaying and hallmarking centres in the last five years.

7) According to a report in PTI, about 14 crore articles can be hallmarked in a year with the existing capacity of these centres.

8) Around 40 per cent of gold jewellery is being hallmarked currently.

9) According to the BIS, the mandatory hallmarking will protect the public against lower caratage and ensure consumers get the purity as marked on the ornaments.

10) India has around 4 lakh jewellers, out of which only 35,879 have been BIS certified, as per the World Gold Council.

In November 2019, the govt had announced that hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts would be made mandatory across the country from 15 January 2021. But the deadline has been extended twice amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

















