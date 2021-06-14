Mandatory gold hallmarking to be implemented from tomorrow: 10 things to know

The government is all set to implement mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts from tomorrow, 15 June 2021. Earlier the deadline was 1 June which was extended by a fortnight in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report in PTI, a committee, headed by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director-General Pramod Tewari, has been formed to ensure proper coordination and resolve the implementation issues.