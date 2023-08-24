Mandatory green hydrogen plan may go to cabinet soon2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:17 PM IST
The plan to boost demand for green hydrogen comes a couple of months after the ministry rolled out incentive schemes worth ₹ 17,000 crore for production of green hydrogen and manufacturing electrolyzers.
NEW DELHI : Industries such as refineries and fertilizer makers may soon have to follow a green hydrogen consumption mandate, with the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) set to approach the union cabinet with a proposal.
