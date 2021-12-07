Amid the Omicron fears, Uttar Pradesh government has issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines across all the districts, including RT-PCR tests for passengers, genome tests of infected patients, as per an official release on Monday, reported by new agency PTI.

Overall, India's caseload of the new coronavirus variant has surged to 23 as of December 6, and highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra. Though Uttar Pradesh has not reported any cases so far, neighboring Delhi logged one case last week.

Here is all that you need to know:

All passengers entering the Uttar Pradesh will have to undergo RT-PCR tests mandatorily

Meanwhile, Genome tests will be carried out for all patients infected with coronavirus across all districts

As Omicron cases have come to light from neighbouring Delhi, the administration in Uttar Pradesh is also ensuring strict vigil on the borders.

Medical facilities are rapidly being improved to deal with the virus. In the state's Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 19,000 beds are being increased and 55,000 beds in medical colleges, the release said

Health officials also has also been directed to a keep close watch on availability of oxygen, beds, laboratories

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also instructed officials to increase the speed of vaccination and follow the points suggested by the health advisory committee regarding prevention and treatment of the disease, news agency ANI reported.

In order to prevent infection of the new variant of coronavirus, the government increased preparedness in all the districts. Cleanliness, strict adherence to COVID protocol, focus testing, vaccination, surveillance and sanitization are part of this strategy.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. The next day, WHO classified it as a ‘Variant of Concern’.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, WHO said on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.