Home >News >India >Mandatory to submit Aadhaar card number for Covid-19 testing in Rajasthan
A medic prepares for COVID-19 testing. (PTI)
A medic prepares for COVID-19 testing. (PTI)

Mandatory to submit Aadhaar card number for Covid-19 testing in Rajasthan

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2020, 09:12 AM IST ANI

  • As per the new guidelines, it is now mandatory to submit Aadhaar card number in the RT-PCR App for the person being tested for coronavirus
  • According to new guidelines, it is mandatory for testing labs to provide the COVID-19 testing results within 24 hours

Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Department has issued fresh guidelines for COVID-19 testing in the state.

As per the new guidelines, it is now mandatory to submit Aadhar Card number in the RT-PCR App for the person being tested for coronavirus.

If the person undergoing testing does not have an Aadhaar card (like small children), then one has to submit the Aadhar Card number of older family members.

According to new guidelines, it is mandatory for testing labs to provide the COVID-19 testing results within 24 hours.

The state has the capacity to test more than 40,000 COVID-19 samples in a day, it said.

As per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, there are a total of 34,178 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan including 9,029 active cases, 24,547 cured/discharged/migrated and 602 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

Increase daily Covid-19 testing to 1 lakh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

1 min read . 25 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout