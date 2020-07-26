Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Mandatory to submit Aadhaar card number for Covid-19 testing in Rajasthan
A medic prepares for COVID-19 testing.

Mandatory to submit Aadhaar card number for Covid-19 testing in Rajasthan

1 min read . 09:12 AM IST ANI

  • As per the new guidelines, it is now mandatory to submit Aadhaar card number in the RT-PCR App for the person being tested for coronavirus
  • According to new guidelines, it is mandatory for testing labs to provide the COVID-19 testing results within 24 hours

Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Department has issued fresh guidelines for COVID-19 testing in the state.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Department has issued fresh guidelines for COVID-19 testing in the state.

As per the new guidelines, it is now mandatory to submit Aadhar Card number in the RT-PCR App for the person being tested for coronavirus.

As per the new guidelines, it is now mandatory to submit Aadhar Card number in the RT-PCR App for the person being tested for coronavirus.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

If the person undergoing testing does not have an Aadhaar card (like small children), then one has to submit the Aadhar Card number of older family members.

According to new guidelines, it is mandatory for testing labs to provide the COVID-19 testing results within 24 hours.

The state has the capacity to test more than 40,000 COVID-19 samples in a day, it said.

As per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, there are a total of 34,178 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan including 9,029 active cases, 24,547 cured/discharged/migrated and 602 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated