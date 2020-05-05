The Union home ministry’s order making the use of Aarogya Setu contact-tracing app mandatory for every working person in India will be hard to enforce in the absence of a personal data law, spawning legal challenges aimed at protecting the right to privacy, experts said.

The ministry said on Friday that all government and private employees must download the app, which is aimed at informing users of the potential risk of covid-19 infection. It said the heads of all public and private organizations will be responsible for ensuring 100% compliance. Some companies that have resumed work said that they have asked employees to use the app. Experts said that while it is a good way to detect covid-19 cases, a company may not be able to force an employee to use the app.

“There can be practical challenges in terms of enforcing employees to install the Aarogya Setu app. However, we have not come across any instance where employees have refused to use the app. In case someone refuses to use it, I don’t think a company can be held liable for it by law," said Ashish Aggarwal, senior director and head, public policy and advocacy, Nasscom.

“Nasscom has reiterated that the industry should ensure that employees are using the app. We see this as a safety measure which is in the interest of the industry and employees," Aggarwal added.

“This is going to open up a Pandora’s box of legal issues and litigation. It violates the fundamental right to privacy. Now that the Supreme Court says right to privacy is part of Article 21, it can only be deprived in accordance with procedure established by the law. There is no Act passed by Parliament which authorizes making this app mandatory," SC advocate Pavan Duggal said.

A personal data protection Bill, which was drafted by the ministry of electronics and information technology in December last year, is still in the works. It was being discussed by a joint select committee of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, after which it has to be debated in Parliament.

A senior government official said that the committee had not yet suggested changes. “It may take time for the Bill to be passed, as we don’t know about the status of the upcoming Parliament sessions," he said, requesting anonymity.

The Bill aims to build a framework to preserve the sanctity of consent in data sharing, and penalize those breaching privacy norms.





Share Via