Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mandavia meets WHO chief scientist to discuss Covaxin approval

Mandavia meets WHO chief scientist to discuss Covaxin approval

Premium
Covaxin, India's first indigenous covid vaccine, has also received EUAs from 14 countries. (Photo: AFP)
2 min read . 06:14 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice compliance for Covaxin, its indigenously developed covid-19 vaccine, from Hungarian authorities

NEW DELHI: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday to discuss the UN agency's approval for Bharat Biotech's covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

NEW DELHI: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday to discuss the UN agency's approval for Bharat Biotech's covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

“Held a meeting with Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of @WHO. We had a productive discussion on WHO’s approval of @BharatBiotech’s COVAXIN.@DoctorSoumya also appreciated India’s efforts for the containment of #COVID19," Mandavia said in a post on Twitter.

“Held a meeting with Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of @WHO. We had a productive discussion on WHO’s approval of @BharatBiotech’s COVAXIN.@DoctorSoumya also appreciated India’s efforts for the containment of #COVID19," Mandavia said in a post on Twitter.

Swaminathan in July had said that the WHO may take a decision on granting Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Covaxin in four-six weeks.

Swaminathan in July had said that the WHO may take a decision on granting Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Covaxin in four-six weeks.

WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a prerequisite for COVAX Facility vaccine supply to other countries. The EUL assesses the quality, safety, and efficacy of covid-19 vaccines, as well as risk management plans and programmatic suitability, such as cold chain requirements. The assessment is performed by the product evaluation group, composed by regulatory experts from around the world and a Technical Advisory Group (TAG), in charge of performing the risk-benefit assessment for an independent recommendation on whether a vaccine can be listed for emergency use and, if so, under what conditions. So far, the WHO has given EUL to six vaccines.

WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a prerequisite for COVAX Facility vaccine supply to other countries. The EUL assesses the quality, safety, and efficacy of covid-19 vaccines, as well as risk management plans and programmatic suitability, such as cold chain requirements. The assessment is performed by the product evaluation group, composed by regulatory experts from around the world and a Technical Advisory Group (TAG), in charge of performing the risk-benefit assessment for an independent recommendation on whether a vaccine can be listed for emergency use and, if so, under what conditions. So far, the WHO has given EUL to six vaccines.

On Wednesday, Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for vaccines, according to reports, had said that the UN health agency’s assessment of the Bharat Biotech vaccine was "quite advanced" and officials hoped for a decision by mid-September.

On Wednesday, Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for vaccines, according to reports, had said that the UN health agency’s assessment of the Bharat Biotech vaccine was "quite advanced" and officials hoped for a decision by mid-September.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance for Covaxin, its indigenously developed covid-19 vaccine, from Hungarian authorities.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance for Covaxin, its indigenously developed covid-19 vaccine, from Hungarian authorities.

Covaxin, India's first indigenous covid vaccine, has also received EUAs from 14 countries and another 50 in the process.

Covaxin, India's first indigenous covid vaccine, has also received EUAs from 14 countries and another 50 in the process.

In June, the drug maker had said that its US partner, Ocugen, has received a recommendation from the US Food and Drug Administration to pursue Biologics License Applications (BLA) path for Covaxin, which is a full approval. Applications have to follow the BLA process, which is the standard for vaccines.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In June, the drug maker had said that its US partner, Ocugen, has received a recommendation from the US Food and Drug Administration to pursue Biologics License Applications (BLA) path for Covaxin, which is a full approval. Applications have to follow the BLA process, which is the standard for vaccines.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

A study done by Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) recently showed that Covaxin elicits strong antibody response against Beta and Delta variants of SARS CoV2. A vaccine based on whole inactivated coronavirus has an efficacy rate of 77.8% against symptomatic covid-19 infections, phase 3 trial data suggests.

A study done by Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) recently showed that Covaxin elicits strong antibody response against Beta and Delta variants of SARS CoV2. A vaccine based on whole inactivated coronavirus has an efficacy rate of 77.8% against symptomatic covid-19 infections, phase 3 trial data suggests.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!