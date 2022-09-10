Mandaviya assures full support to Nagaland to improve health infra

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured full support to Nagaland government in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of the northeastern state
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured full support to Nagaland government in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of the northeastern state.
Mandaviya held a meeting with the health minister of Nagaland S Pangnyu Phom on Friday in New Delhi.
“Had a fruitful meeting with the Minister of Health & Family Welfare of Nagaland @Pangnyu Ji. Extensively discussed various pivotal issues related to the State’s health sector. Assured him of the Centre’s full support to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Nagaland," said Mandaviya in a tweet.
To provide better health services to the people of the state, the Nagaland government has been working to launch the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) this year.
Phom in a tweet said, “Have appraised the concept of CMHIS and sought support for earmarking a dedicated technical team from National Health Authority (NHA) for seamless rolling out of the scheme along with other issues."
As on date, the public health infrastructure in Nagaland has increased to 11 district hospitals, 2 hospitals for tuberculosis and chest disease hospitals, 1 State mental health institute, 33 community health centres, 143 primary health centres, 583 sub-centres, 2 big dispensaries and 1 subsidiary health centres.
In the last 24 hours, Nagaland reported eight new covid cases, taking the total tally of cases to over 35,143 and 780 fatalities in the last two years.
