Mandaviya calls for collaboration to eliminate vector borne diseases

The states were informed of the state-wise burden of various vector borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, JE, lymphatic filariasis and Kala-Azar. The month-wise seasonality with high level of prevalence across various states was also presented. The Indian government is dedicated to curb these diseases and has the target of eliminating malaria by 2030, lymphatic filariasis by 2030 and kala-azar by 2023.

