Mandaviya calls for collaboration to eliminate vector borne diseases
- Vector Borne Diseases are seasonal and outbreak prone with all except lymphatic filariasis showing outbreak during monsoon and post-monsoon period
NEW DELHI: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged states to strengthen intersectoral, multi-partner and multi-level collaboration to ensure there was no mosquito breeding in neighbourhoods amid the monsoon season.
Mandaviya reviewed the preparedness for prevention and control of vector borne diseases with 13 high-burden states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab Rajasthan Tripura, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha & Tamil Nadu.
“Let us start with our own homes and communities to ensure there is no vector breeding in our neighbourhoods," the minister said. “All states have to ensure inter-sectoral coordination and work closely with other related departments such as for tribal welfare, urban development, rural development (for construction of pucca houses under PMAY-G), water and sanitation, animal husbandry etc."
States have been advised to involve Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres for notification of cases, case management, ensuring community engagement and also suggested working in partnership with NGOs, CSO, support agencies through micro-plans with time-bound outcomes.
They were also asked to ensure timely availability and effective distribution of drug/diagnostics along with insecticides, fogging machines etc. The states also need to pay attention for formation of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to effectively address any outbreak, Mandaviya said.
The states were informed of the state-wise burden of various vector borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, JE, lymphatic filariasis and Kala-Azar. The month-wise seasonality with high level of prevalence across various states was also presented. The Indian government is dedicated to curb these diseases and has the target of eliminating malaria by 2030, lymphatic filariasis by 2030 and kala-azar by 2023.
Government is providing technical support through guidelines, advisories, epidemiological reports on outbreak preparedness, financial support through budget under NHM, monitoring and supervision, awareness through IEC campaigns, additional support through Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFTAM) to 10 states.
Vector Borne Diseases are seasonal and outbreak prone with all except lymphatic filariasis showing outbreak during monsoon and post-monsoon period.
The National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control formulates policies/guidelines and provides technical, financial assistance (as per National Health Mission norms) to the States/UTs for prevention and control of six vector borne diseases - malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Japanese Encephalitis, lymphatic filariasis, Kala-Azar
