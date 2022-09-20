Mandaviya calls for India model to lead global chemicals, fertiliser market

The advisory forum for chemicals & petrochemical sector was constituted in 2019 to identify impediments affecting growth and to facilitate growth in industry through policy interventions
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Union minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said that India needs to create its own model to lead the global market in chemicals and fertilizers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Union minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said that India needs to create its own model to lead the global market in chemicals and fertilizers.
He said that the Indian chemical and petrochemical industry has a huge potential to play a significant role in boosting the nation’s growth.
He said that the Indian chemical and petrochemical industry has a huge potential to play a significant role in boosting the nation’s growth.
Addressing the third meeting of Chemicals and Petrochemicals Advisory Forum, Mandaviya said, “Chemicals and petrochemicals sector can transform India into a global manufacturing hub in sync with PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Addressing the third meeting of Chemicals and Petrochemicals Advisory Forum, Mandaviya said, “Chemicals and petrochemicals sector can transform India into a global manufacturing hub in sync with PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mandaviya urged companies and the advisory forum to create a “futuristic strategy in sync with the global demands and the emerging requirements of aligned industries."
Mandaviya urged companies and the advisory forum to create a “futuristic strategy in sync with the global demands and the emerging requirements of aligned industries."
“Let us create our own model of decision making which is consultative and multi-pronged, while identifying actionable points to take India to the height of meeting its own domestic demand and the global one too," the minister added.
“Let us create our own model of decision making which is consultative and multi-pronged, while identifying actionable points to take India to the height of meeting its own domestic demand and the global one too," the minister added.
The advisory forum for chemicals & petrochemical sector was constituted in 2019 to identify impediments affecting growth and to facilitate growth in industry through policy interventions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The advisory forum for chemicals & petrochemical sector was constituted in 2019 to identify impediments affecting growth and to facilitate growth in industry through policy interventions.