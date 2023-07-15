New Delhi: The union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the states/UT government to reduce the burden of diseases such as leprosy, Tuberculosis, and sickle cell anaemia.

While chairing a two day Swasthya Chintan Shivir being organised in Dehradun, Mandaviya said that this Chintan Shivir can provide us with an opportunity to deep dive into different issues of health sector.

He said, “Let us take inspiration from our own knowledge, and develop our own health model. We should resolve to remove burden of diseases such as Leprosy, TB, Sickle Cell Anaemia etc., from various states, and saturate states with PM-JAY cards."

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, gave an overview of the sessions for the next two days which will cover various facets of healthcare in India today.

Various books including Compendium of best practices, Ayushman Bharat, Health & Wellness Centres and success stories from the field, research to action, policy implications, and recommendations for medical rehabilitation of persons injured after earthquake were released at the event.

The union government holds Chintan Shivir which is a national meeting, enables sharing of insights, best practices, valuable experiences, and suggestions from various states to enrich our policies aimed at designing schemes for largest beneficiary welfare.

The event was attended by health ministers of states/UT and other senior officials of health ministry were also present.