Mandaviya directs states to reduce the burden of Leprosy, TB, sickle cell anaemia1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 12:05 AM IST
While chairing a two day Swasthya Chintan Shivir being organised in Dehradun, Mandaviya said that this Chintan Shivir can provide us with an opportunity to deep dive into different issues of health sector.
New Delhi: The union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the states/UT government to reduce the burden of diseases such as leprosy, Tuberculosis, and sickle cell anaemia.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×