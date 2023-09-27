Mandaviya directs states, UTs to implement dengue prevention protocols
Scientists at ICMR are working to develop India’s first dengue vaccine in collaboration with two pharmaceutical companies. As of now, only symptomatic treatment is given to those infected.
New Delhi: Amid rising cases of dengue across the country, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation and public health preparedness. He directed states and union territories to to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centre for prevention and control of vector borne diseases.