Mandaviya discusses telemedicine, Covid vaccination coverage with five states

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday held a discussion regarding the promotion of telemedicine and vaccination coverage with representatives of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.
“Today, held a meeting with the eastern states of the country regarding the coronavirus situation. Discussions were held on the promotion of telemedicine, vaccination and compliance with Covid-19 rules and other aspects," said Mandaviya after the meeting.
“Central and state governments are working together for corona management. I believe we will work unitedly in future also," he added.
The minister had earlier on Friday conducted a high-level meeting with southern states and union territories, and stressed upon e-Sanjeevani, teleconsultation, monitoring home isolation patients and increasing RT-PCR testing in states, which are reporting lower percentage testing.
Stressing the role that teleconsultation and telemedicine have played in the country to serve the far-flung regions and those in home isolation, Mandaviya advised the states to focus on ramping up opening of more teleconsultation centres as part of the ‘Hub and Spoke Model’ for better public health management, a statement issued by the Health Ministry said.
“The teleconsultation centres will help us not only during the Covid pandemic but also for non-Covid medical care," he said.
He also requested the states to accelerate the pace of vaccination of the 15-17 years age group and those whose second dose is due.
Prior to this, he had conducted a high-level meeting with nine northern states and UTs and advised them to send Covid testing and vaccination data timely.
Mandaviya also urged the nine states and UTs to review and expedite the implementation of activities under the India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II package) for strengthening the health infrastructure, an amount of ₹23,123 Crores which was approved by Union Cabinet in view of the second wave of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, India reported 2,35,532 new Covid-19 cases and 871 deaths in the 24 hours ending on Saturday morning, said the Union health ministry.
As per government data, there was a decline in the daily positivity rate to 13.39% from 15.88% on Friday. The weekly positivity rate also dipped to 16.89% from 17.47% yesterday.
India's active caseload currently stands at 20,04,333 while the active cases account for 4.91% of total cases.
