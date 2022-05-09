NEW DELHI : The Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday inaugurated the multi-speciality out-patient and in-patient (OPD/IPD) blocks at centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in New Delhi.

The new IPD block will increase the bed strength of LHMC from 877 to more than 1000 beds well equipped with high end CT scanner machines.

The new multi-speciality OPD block has facilities for holistic health care including all medical and surgical specialities such as Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy & Homeopathy.

“The country has moved away from a “token" towards a “total" approach. The goal of the Central Government is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities. Along with reducing cost of treatment of the poor, efforts are also being made to rapidly increase the number of doctors. We need to work together with a vision of how India’s health infrastructure will be when we will complete 100 years of independence," said Mandaviya.

“Making health accessible, affordable and patient-friendly is very important. Our efforts need to be in the direction of advancement of the Nation; the Nation should always come first", he noted.

Last week, the union health ministry orgnaised 3-days Swasthya Chintan Shivir, at Kevadia, Gujarat where all State health ministers shared their best practices.