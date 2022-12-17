Mandaviya inaugurates new ICMR facility for research to tackle zoonotic threat

ICMR-NARFBR has potential to make India a key global player in biomedical research in 21st-century. Through provision of quality services in support of biomedical research & training with adherence to highest international standards for human & ethical animal care and use, this resource facility can play a crucial role in improving health and welfare of the nation
NEW DELHI: Union heath minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday inaugurated ICMR’s National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) at Genome Valley in Hyderabad to address zoonotic threats. The new ICMR centre will have great significance in animal studies for biomedical research as it is crucial in discovering causes, diagnosis and treatment of zoonotic agents and diseases.
NARFBR is an apex facility which will provide ethical care and use and welfare of laboratory animals during research. The newly build centre will work as the state-of-the-art facility for not just ethical animal studies but spans from basic, applied to regulatory animal research. It will help in capacity building of new researchers and will create processes for pre-clinical testing of new drugs, vaccines and diagnostics within the country along with quality assurance checks.
“ICMR-NARFBR has potential to make India a key global player in biomedical research in 21st-century. Through provision of quality services in support of biomedical research & training with adherence to highest international standards for human & ethical animal care and use, this resource facility can play a crucial role in improving health and welfare of the nation," Mandaviya said.
For any society to move forward, research and innovation remain a crucial aspect. India has given push to indigenous research and this is reaping benefits for us now, he added.
Dr. Rajiv Bahl, director general of ICMR and secretary at the Department of Health Research, termed the facility to be not just best in the country but biggest in the world.
