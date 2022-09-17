Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mandaviya kickstarts nationwide blood donation drive on PM Modi’s birthday

Mandaviya kickstarts nationwide blood donation drive on PM Modi’s birthday

Donating blood not just fulfils the national requirement but also is a great service to society & humanity. (Getty Images)
1 min read . 02:11 PM ISTSaurav Anand

The nationwide drive is supported by the centralised blood bank management information system called, E-Rakt Kosh portal, which will act as a national repository of blood donors. This will ensure a robust record of blood donors and will expedite blood availability

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called upon people to come forward and donate blood as part of the countrywide, voluntary blood donation drive Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

NEW DELHI: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called upon people to come forward and donate blood as part of the countrywide, voluntary blood donation drive Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

While donating blood at donation camps organised at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital today, the minister said, “Donating blood not just fulfils the national requirement but also is a great service to society & humanity."

While donating blood at donation camps organised at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital today, the minister said, “Donating blood not just fulfils the national requirement but also is a great service to society & humanity."

Accentuating the importance of voluntary blood donation, Union Health Minister said, “Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav is part of bigger celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav. The campaign aims to increase awareness regarding regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations and ensure that blood or its components (whole blood/ packed red blood cells/plasma/platelets) are available, accessible, affordable and safe."

Accentuating the importance of voluntary blood donation, Union Health Minister said, “Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav is part of bigger celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav. The campaign aims to increase awareness regarding regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations and ensure that blood or its components (whole blood/ packed red blood cells/plasma/platelets) are available, accessible, affordable and safe."

As per 2021 statistics, India’s annual requirement is around 1.5 crore units. In every two seconds, someone in India needs blood and one out of every three will need blood in a lifetime, he said.

As per 2021 statistics, India’s annual requirement is around 1.5 crore units. In every two seconds, someone in India needs blood and one out of every three will need blood in a lifetime, he said.

“Despite the technological advancements, there remains no alternative to blood and one unit of blood can save as many as three lives," Mandaviya noted. He also met the donors at the blood donation camp and appreciated their selfless act of donating blood.

“Despite the technological advancements, there remains no alternative to blood and one unit of blood can save as many as three lives," Mandaviya noted. He also met the donors at the blood donation camp and appreciated their selfless act of donating blood.

The nationwide drive is supported by the centralised blood bank management information system called, E-Rakt Kosh portal, which will act as a national repository of blood donors. This will ensure a robust record of blood donors and will expedite blood availability in times of need.

The nationwide drive is supported by the centralised blood bank management information system called, E-Rakt Kosh portal, which will act as a national repository of blood donors. This will ensure a robust record of blood donors and will expedite blood availability in times of need.

Mandaviya also released the book “Footprints on the Sands of Time" showcasing contributions of Safdarjung Hospital towards India’s healthcare.

Mandaviya also released the book “Footprints on the Sands of Time" showcasing contributions of Safdarjung Hospital towards India’s healthcare.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.