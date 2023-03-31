The Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday laid the foundation stone of a 500 bedded hospital in Dehradun and three 50 bedded critical care blocks at Rudraprayag, Nainital and Srinagar, from Joshimath respectively.

“The work of upgradation and strengthening of medical infrastructure under Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) is in a steady progress," said Mandaviya.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand; Dhan Singh Rawat, Health Minister of the state and other senior officials from of Uttarakhand government were also present during the ceremony.

“The government of Uttarakhand is speeding up the work in the health sector, where a total of 14 critical care blocks are being constructed, 7 under the PM-ABHIM scheme and 7 under Emergency COVID Response Package – II). Through these initiatives, better health facilities for emergency care will be easily available to the general public living in remote areas of the mountainous region," said Mandaviya.

The Critical Care Blocks at Rudraprayag and Nainital will be constructed under the ECRP-II package while the one at Srinagar will be built under the PM-ABHIM scheme.

“A total of ₹71,25,00,000 has been sanctioned for 3 critical care blocks in Srinagar Pauri, Rudraprayag, and Haldwani, Nainital in order to make healthcare facilities accessible to the public, with mutual coordination between the central and the state government. An amount of ₹23,75,00,000 has been approved for the construction of each critical care block. Facilities like ICU beds, HDU beds, isolation ward beds, isolation rooms, emergency beds, operation theatres, labor delivery rooms, joint care labs, and dialysis rooms will be provided in the Critical Care Blocks," said health ministry.

The 500 bedded facility in Doon Medical College will be expanded with an amount of ₹120 crores to upgrade and strengthen the medical infrastructure in the state. With this initiative, patients coming from remote areas will also be able to get better treatment facilities in the state capital.

Earlier on Thursday, Mandaviya visited the Malari village in Chamoli district to review the Vibrant Village Programme and other development projects in Malari and nearby areas. Before departing for Malari, he also inspected the Jan Aushadi Kendra in Dehradun and interacted with health workers and beneficiaries there.