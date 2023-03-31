Mandaviya lays foundation stone of 500 bedded hospital in Dehradun2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 09:12 PM IST
- The Critical Care Blocks at Rudraprayag and Nainital will be constructed under the ECRP-II package while the one at Srinagar will be built under the PM-ABHIM scheme
The Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday laid the foundation stone of a 500 bedded hospital in Dehradun and three 50 bedded critical care blocks at Rudraprayag, Nainital and Srinagar, from Joshimath respectively.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×