NEW DELHI : The union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya laid the foundation stones for various health facilities at the AIIMS Patna and inaugurated the state-of-the-art auditorium at the medical institute on Sunday.

The foundation stones were laid in the presence of senior officials from AIIMS Patna and Bihar government.

Manadvaiya is on his three-day visit to Bihar to launch slew of products in the healthcare and pharma sector.

“Inaugurating state-of-the-art auditorium and laying foundation stone for various facilities at the AIIMS Patna, Bihar," Mandaviya tweeted.

“AIIMS, Patna is not only providing treatment to the patients to the residents of Bihar, but also offering medical education to the students. AIIMS Patna ensures accessible and affordable healthcare services to its people," said Mandaviya while addressing the gathering at the event.

Meanwhile, Mandaviya also inaugurated Food Standard Safety Authority of India’s (FSSAI) National Food Laboratory in Raxaul. This facility has been commissioned under Indo - Nepal bilateral agreement to reduce the time in testing of imported food samples brought into Raxaul from Nepal.

Besides, the health minister interacted with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme (AB PM-JAY) and also distributed Ayushman cards.

“Today, on the second day of my visit to Bihar, during the launch program of FSSAI’s National Food Laboratory in Raxaul, interacted with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Scheme and also distributed Ayushman cards. Health Minister @mangalpandeybjp and state president @sanjayjaiswalMP of Bihar were present," informed Mandaviya in a tweet.

On Saturday, the health minister launched Liquid Chromatography with tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS-MS) lab facility at The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hajipur .