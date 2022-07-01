Mandaviya releases 9th edition of Indian pharmacopoeia, extols domestic pharma

The minister was speaking at the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission Conference 2022. “We have become “Pharmacy of the World" by specialising in generic medicine formulation and manufacturing, and by supplying affordable medicine to the world. But we still need to strengthen research in the pharmaceutical sector. Till today, four countries – Afghanistan, Ghana, Nepal and Mauritius- have accepted IP as a book of standards. We should make a roadmap and move forward so that more countries accept our pharmacopoeia."