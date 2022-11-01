Mandaviya reviews campaign on disposal of pending matters

The objectives of the campaign were to minimize pendency, institutionalize swachhata, strengthen internal monitoring mechanism, train officers in records management etc
New Delhi: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed the work progress and best practices under the ‘Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) and Swachhata Drive’ organized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Health Research.
The Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters and Swachhata Drive was launched on 1 October, and was implemented till 31 October.
“The objectives of the campaign were to minimize pendency, institutionalize swachhata, strengthen internal monitoring mechanism, train officers in records management, digitize physical records for improved records management and to bring all ministries/departments on one single digital platform," said health ministry in a statement.
During the campaign period, 21,600 files were reviewed, 8,416 public grievances and their appeals were redressed, over 1,100 cleanliness campaign were conducted and approximately 21000 sq. ft. space has been freed and Rs. 4,06,315 revenues have been generated, stated the ministry.
Third party evaluations will take place between 14 November and 30 November which will be followed by presentations of best practices on good governance day to be celebrated in December.
Mandaviya said tremendous enthusiasm was being witnessed in the ministry of health and its attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies for institutionalizing Swachhata and Minimizing pendency.
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.