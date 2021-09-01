NEW DELHI : Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday reviewed the covid-19 situation in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Due to the rising cases in Kerala, the Union Health Minister discussed covid-19 management interventions in those areas of States of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which border Kerala in a telephonic conversation with health ministers of the respective states.

Highlighting the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of covid-19, Mandaviya urged the Health Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in the bordering districts to Kerala.

The health minister who also holds the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio reviewed the supply and availability of covid-19 related essential medicines in the country. During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available. Raw materials for these drugs are also available in enough quantities. The strategic buffer stock has been created for eight drugs, all of these are available in the country, the government said in a statement. The drugs are used in the management of covid-19, which are Tocilizumab, Methyl Predinisolone, Enaxopirin, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Amphotericin B, Deoxycholate, Posaconazole and Intravenous Immunoglobilin (IVIG).

India on Tuesday administered the highest ever 1.33 crore covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day, as per the government data released on Wednesday.

According to the union health ministry data, 65.41 Crores vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 18.3 crore doses have been administered in the month of August, the union health ministry said.

The feat was achieved after five days India witnessed the first day of administration of 1 Crores vaccine doses. India’s covid-19 vaccination coverage has also consequently crossed 65 Crore (65,12,14,767) landmark milestone on Tuesday.

The union health ministry said that more than 64.51 crore (64,51,07,160) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 5.21 Cr (5,21,37,660) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it said.

India recorded over 41,965 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 462 deaths. Active cases account for 1.15% of total cases, the health ministry data showed.

India's Active caseload stands at 3,78,181 and the Recovery Rate currently at 97.51%. Weekly Positivity Rate (2.58%) less than 3% for last 68 days. The Daily positivity rate reported to be 2.61% and over 52.31 crores Total covid-19 Tests conducted have been so far.

