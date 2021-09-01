Mandaviya reviews covid situation in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

The health minister who also holds the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio reviewed the supply and availability of covid-19 related essential medicines in the country. During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available. Raw materials for these drugs are also available in enough quantities. The strategic buffer stock has been created for eight drugs, all of these are available in the country, the government said in a statement. The drugs are used in the management of covid-19, which are Tocilizumab, Methyl Predinisolone, Enaxopirin, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Amphotericin B, Deoxycholate, Posaconazole and Intravenous Immunoglobilin (IVIG).