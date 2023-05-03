Mandaviya reviews organ donation policy, calls for adoption of global standards1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 01:37 PM IST
The number of organ transplants in India has risen significantly, from fewer than 5,000 in 2013 to over 15,000 in 2022
New Delhi: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the country's organ donation and transplant policy, seeking to incorporate lessons from international standards to boost organ donation and transplantation. The review follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for citizens to support organ donation during the 99th episode of his "Man Ki Baat" programme.
