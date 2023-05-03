New Delhi: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the country's organ donation and transplant policy, seeking to incorporate lessons from international standards to boost organ donation and transplantation. The review follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for citizens to support organ donation during the 99th episode of his "Man Ki Baat" programme.

The number of organ transplants in India has risen significantly, from fewer than 5,000 in 2013 to over 15,000 in 2022. Improved coordination through the National (NOTTO), Regional (ROTTO), and State-level (SOTTO) Organ & Tissues Transplant Organizations has enabled increased organ utilization from deceased donors, the health ministry said in a statement.

NOTTO is developing a Transplant Manual to provide a step-by-step guide for hospitals implementing Organ Donation and Transplantation Programs and a Standard Course for training transplant coordinators.

Mint had reported that the Union government has granted central government employees up to 42 days of special casual leave for donating an organ to another person, as part of a special welfare measure.