NEW DELHI : Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union minister of health and family welfare, on Thursday reviewed the progress made in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) through focused and concerted efforts of the Union government and the states.

The Union health minister interacted with state health ministers and principal secretaries/ additional chief secretaries of all states/UTs. Health ministers including T.S. Singh Deo (Chhattisgarh), Mangal Pandey (Bihar), Anil Vij (Haryana), Satyendra Kumar Jain (Delhi), Rajesh Tope (Maharashtra), Naba Kishore Das (Odisha), Rajiv Saizal (Himachal Pradesh), Banna Gupta (Jharkhand), Dr. K. Sudhakar (Karnataka), Veena George (Kerala), and Raghu Sharma(Rajasthan) attended the meet.

Mandaviya suggested the continuance of regular interaction so that best practices of states and Union territories (UTs)may be discussed and taken up for emulation. “These will strongly contribute to focused and effective implementation of common policies and to achieve these goals collectively. Coordinated and collaborative efforts will strongly contribute to achievement of shared goals faster," he said.

Mandaviya assured that the Union government is open to all suggestions from the states and UTs on tuberculosis in its mission to fulfil the prime minister’s dream of a TB Free India by 2025. He also encouraged the states and UTs to provide suggestions on the public health management of covid and other programmes and initiatives of the Union health ministry.

On the threat to the gains made against TB due to covid-19, the minister spoke on the ramping up of covid vaccination in recent days. Mandaviya highlighted the importance of vaccinating all teachers by 5 September for which additional doses are being provided to the states.

In this regard, he also suggested that states should initiate specific vaccine drives on particular days to vaccinate certain communities which are directly dealing with people, such as vegetable vendors in markets or rickshaw pullers in a particular area.

Mandaviya assured all the state health ministers that the Centre remains in constant touch with the vaccine manufacturers as for resolving any possible bottlenecks as vaccine production is increased month on month. He encouraged states to ensure that covid protocols are continued to be followed and no laxity in shown due to improved situation in the country.

All states and UTs working with the TB programme attending the event shared their plans to support the movement to eliminate TB by 2025.

