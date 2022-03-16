Mandaviya reviews public health preparedness for covid-19 case surge in China & other countries

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mandaviya directed the officials for strict compliance on three aspects with regards to high level of alertness of case rise, intensify surveillance of infection and follow aggressive genome sequencing
NEW DELHI :
The Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review public health preparedness for Covid-19 in the country in the wake of rising cases in China and other countries.
Mandaviya directed the officials for strict compliance on three aspects with regards to high level of alertness of case rise, intensify surveillance of infection and follow aggressive genome sequencing.
“health ministry chaired a meeting today and reviewed India’s public health preparedness in view of rising cases in China, Hong Kong and other countries. He was briefed about public health preparedness for covid-19 on day-to-day basis and about the present scenario in other countries. He has directed for active surveillance, extensive genome sequencing and alertness," said an official in the know of the matter.
The hospital preparedness with regard to management and infection prevention control facilities has also been reviewed, he said.
The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Dr VK Paul, Member Health NITI Aayog, Dr Randeep Guleria , AIIMS Director, Dr Sujeet Singh, NCDC Chief, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava and other senior officials of the health ministry.
With more than 4.3 crore covid cases reported in India so far, about 2,876 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.
India's active caseload currently stands at 32,811 with 0.08 percent while recovery rate currently at 98.72 percent. More than 3884 people have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of recovered cases at 4,24,50,055.
The country has done more than 78.05 Crore total tests so far with 7,52,818 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.