Mandaviya reviews teleconsultation services under Ayushman Bharat health centres

The Central government announced the establishment of 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) in February 2018. So far, 1,17,440 AB-HWCs are operational across the country.
NEW DELHI :
The Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed the status of tele-consultation services being provided under Ayushman Bharat-Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) and directed the States/UTs to promptly spread awareness on AB-HWCs health mela, which will be organized between 18th-22nd April.
The weeklong event will sensitize public about the healthcare services being provided at HWCs. Further, yoga sessions will also be organized on 17th April at all HWCs to promote the benefits of yoga in society.
“E-Sanjeevani is providing affordable and accessible healthcare to the people in many states. Patients consult with doctors and specialists on a daily basis using this innovative digital medium to seek health services. States/UTs should mobilize all stakeholders in providing services at the spokes and efficiently connecting them with the hubs," said Dr. Mandaviya.
The health mela will facilitate creation of unique health ID under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) for visitors and Ayushman Bharat Card under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) for eligible citizens.
The event will also provide screening, consultation and treatment on various communicable and non-communicable diseases such as eye, ENT, dental and reproductive child health related services, maternal & child health, sexually transmitted illnesses (STI)/AIDS including counselling on tobacco and alcohol cessation etc.
