India logged 3,06,064 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,95,43,328 on Monday, while the active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday will hold a virtual meeting with the health minister of nine states and union territories to review the Covid-19 situation, reported news agency ANI.
The meeting, scheduled to be held at 10.30 am, will see the attendance of health ministers from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.
Earlier, the Union health minister had interacted with the health ministers and principal secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.
He had advised that states must review the strengthening of health infrastructure, establish teleconsultation hubs in every district and focus on raising awareness on available services.
Meanwhile, India logged 3,06,064 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,95,43,328, while the active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday morning.
The death toll has climbed to 4,89,848 with 439 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The 439 new fatalities include 77 from Kerala and 44 from Maharashtra.
A total of 4,89,848 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,115 from Maharashtra, 51,816 from Kerala,38,582 from Karnataka, 37,218 from Tamil Nadu, 25,620 from Delhi, 23,056 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,338 from West Bengal.
