Mandaviya to inaugurate Arogya Manthan 2022 as AB-PMJAY completes 4 years

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already started the celebrations by having an interactive session with beneficiaries of AB-PMJAY across the country on Friday.
The two-day event will have active participation from global and national experts from the healthcare sector along with representatives from academia, think tanks, industry, and media.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday, September 25, will inaugurate "Arogya Manthan 2022" to celebrate four years of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and one year of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday, September 25, will inaugurate "Arogya Manthan 2022" to celebrate four years of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and one year of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
The minister has already started the celebrations by having an interactive session with beneficiaries of AB-PMJAY across the country on Friday.
The minister has already started the celebrations by having an interactive session with beneficiaries of AB-PMJAY across the country on Friday.
The two-day event will have active participation from global and national experts from the healthcare sector along with representatives from academia, think tanks, industry, and media, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The two-day event will have active participation from global and national experts from the healthcare sector along with representatives from academia, think tanks, industry, and media, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of 12 sessions will be covered in this two-day event. On Day 1, various sessions on Universal Health Coverage in India, Promoting Interoperability in Digital Health, Enhancing the Efficiency of PM-JAY, Adoption of Digital Health, Health Technology Assessment for Evidence-Informed PM-JAY Decisions, and Privacy and Security Issues related to Digital Health will take place.
A total of 12 sessions will be covered in this two-day event. On Day 1, various sessions on Universal Health Coverage in India, Promoting Interoperability in Digital Health, Enhancing the Efficiency of PM-JAY, Adoption of Digital Health, Health Technology Assessment for Evidence-Informed PM-JAY Decisions, and Privacy and Security Issues related to Digital Health will take place.
On Day 2, Best Practices by States Implementing ABDM, Digital Health Insurance in India, PM-JAY Best Practices by States, International Best Practices in Digital Health, Ensuring Access, Affordability, and Quality in Healthcare through PM-JAY and Way Forwards for Digital Health in India will be there, as per information provided by the ministry.
On Day 2, Best Practices by States Implementing ABDM, Digital Health Insurance in India, PM-JAY Best Practices by States, International Best Practices in Digital Health, Ensuring Access, Affordability, and Quality in Healthcare through PM-JAY and Way Forwards for Digital Health in India will be there, as per information provided by the ministry.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MoS Health Dr. Bharati Pravin, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr. VK Paul, and senior government officials from the states and UTs will also grace the event.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MoS Health Dr. Bharati Pravin, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr. VK Paul, and senior government officials from the states and UTs will also grace the event.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On September 23, 2022, AB-PMJAY completed four years of its implementation, and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) will mark its first anniversary on September 27, 2022.
On September 23, 2022, AB-PMJAY completed four years of its implementation, and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) will mark its first anniversary on September 27, 2022.
Fortnight-long celebration in the form of 'Ayushman Pakhwara' to mark the anniversary of AB- MJAY is already underway in all states implementing the scheme, from September 15 to 30. Under this, 33 states and UTs participating in AB-PMJAY are organizing awareness programs, health check-up camps, and mass drives for Ayushman Card generation for beneficiaries of the scheme.
Fortnight-long celebration in the form of 'Ayushman Pakhwara' to mark the anniversary of AB- MJAY is already underway in all states implementing the scheme, from September 15 to 30. Under this, 33 states and UTs participating in AB-PMJAY are organizing awareness programs, health check-up camps, and mass drives for Ayushman Card generation for beneficiaries of the scheme.