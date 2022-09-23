Mandaviya to inaugurate Arogya Manthan as PM-JAY completes four years

The two-day event will see active participation from global and national experts from the healthcare sector along with representatives from academia, think-tanks, industry, and media
New Delhi: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate “Arogya Manthan 2022" on 25 September to celebrate four years of implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri – Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and one year of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
On 23 September 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM-JAY with the aim to provide health cover to more than 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year.
The Union Health Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of AB PM-JAY from across the country.
The two-day event will see active participation from global and national experts from the healthcare sector along with representatives from academia, think-tanks, industry, and media. It will have multiple sessions on universal health coverage in India, promoting interoperability in digital health, enhancing the efficiency of PM-JAY, adoption of digital health, health technology assessment for evidence informed PM-JAY decisions and privacy and security issues related to digital health.
NHA will also present the Ayushman Excellence Awards to the top performing states, PMAMs (Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitra) and public hospitals under the AB PM-JAY and best performing states/ UTs, etc.
