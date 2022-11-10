Mandaviya to raise the narrative on TB globally through India’s upcoming G20 Presidency

Mandaviya to raise the narrative on TB globally through India’s upcoming G20 Presidency1 min read . 08:52 PM IST
NEW DELHI :The union health minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met the executive director of the ‘Stop TB Partnership, Dr. Lucica Ditiu and discussed the opportunity to raise the narrative on TB globally through India’s upcoming G20 Presidency.
The discussion between Mandaviya and Dr Ditiu focused on the strong leadership role being provided by India to eliminate TB.
Mandaviya who is also serving as the Chair of the stop TB partnership’s board till 2024, has agreed to host the Stop TB Partnership’s 36th Board meeting to be held next year in March in Varanasi.
“The group also applauded the launch of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan – through the initiative, over 40,492 donors have come forward to support over 10,45,269 patients across the country. This includes providing additional social support to TB patients in overcoming treatment and its benefits to create a community-led movement to end TB. Dr. Ditiu also committed to supporting ten TB patients through this initiative," said health ministry in the statement.
The ‘Stop TB Partnership’ is an international organization working to align stakeholders from across the world, with a mission to serve every person who is vulnerable to TB and ensure that high-quality diagnosis, treatment and care is available to all who need it. It was founded in 2001 and its Secretariat is hosted by United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Geneva, Switzerland.
