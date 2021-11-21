1 min read.Updated: 21 Nov 2021, 04:08 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
The first dose coverage in Meghalaya was 56.7%, Manipur 54.2 %, Nagaland 49% and Puducherry 65.7%, they said quoting government data updated on Sunday.
NEW DELHI :
Official sources have confirmed that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Monday to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry where the first dose coverage is less than 70 per cent.
"Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry on Monday where the first dose coverage is less than 70%. The aim is to encourage vaccination there," an official source said.