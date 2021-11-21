This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mandaviya to review Covid vaccination progress in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry on Monday
1 min read.04:08 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
The first dose coverage in Meghalaya was 56.7%, Manipur 54.2 %, Nagaland 49% and Puducherry 65.7%, they said quoting government data updated on Sunday.
NEW DELHI :
Official sources have confirmed that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Monday to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry where the first dose coverage is less than 70 per cent.
"Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry on Monday where the first dose coverage is less than 70%. The aim is to encourage vaccination there," an official source said.
