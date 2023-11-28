Mandaviya, top execs to speak at Mint Healthcare Summit today
The summit will see a wide variety of subjects being deliberated, and several top-notch speakers from different arms of the industry laying out their challenges and growth strategies for the sector that has been growing at a swift pace despite challenges
NEW DELHI : Union health minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya will lead a galaxy of thought leaders, healthcare honchos, investors and independent experts at Wednesday’s Mint Healthcare Summit, the seventh edition in the series. While the cabinet minister will deliver the keynote address, the rest of the day will be packed with brainstorming sessions, including panel discussions and fireside chats.