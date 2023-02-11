NEW DELHI: While India’s dependency on the import of medical devices is around 65%, the union government is urging entrepreneurs to reduce the high import dependency on medical devices, said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday, while addressing the plenary session of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit.

The union minister for health and family welfare also said that the central government is constantly making efforts to reduce the dependency on APIs for critical medicines in recent years, and at the same time, the government is also encouraging relevant stakeholders to innovate in producing medical devices indigenously.

The purpose of the session was to discuss the progress and way forward on priorities in the healthcare and medical education sector. In this interactive session, the Uttar Pradesh government also provided information on new medical facilities to the investors and highlighted opportunities available in medical colleges, paramedical colleges and diagnostic facilities in the state.

“The government is improving the healthcare and medical education sectors through a holistic approach that not only envisages creating more quality healthcare infrastructure but also trained manpower to efficiently run institutions, “ the minister said.

Encouraging investors and businesses to encash on the opportunities available in the healthcare and medical education sectors in the state, Dr Mandaviya stated that “The govt has created a conducive ecosystem for businesses to grow and has brought in long-term policies to encourage investors in the healthcare sector". He emphasised that because of the policies of the government, there are over 100 unicorns in the country today.

Dr Mandaviya also highlighted that govt schemes like the Ayushman Bharat initiative empower and enable even the poorest of the poor to benefit from quality treatment, even in private medical institutions.