Mandaviya urges pharma companies to undertake innovative research

Mandaviya assured pharma companies of the government’s support and cited policies such as production-linked incentive schemes aimed at providing a boost to the domestic industry.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Pharma companies should undertake innovative research along with quality production of medicines to ensure greater welfare and good health, Union minister of health, chemicals, and fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday while launching the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System 2.0 (IPDMS 2.0) and Pharma Sahi Daam 2.0 App at an event to commemorate Silver Jubilee celebrations of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Pharma companies should undertake innovative research along with quality production of medicines to ensure greater welfare and good health, Union minister of health, chemicals, and fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday while launching the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System 2.0 (IPDMS 2.0) and Pharma Sahi Daam 2.0 App at an event to commemorate Silver Jubilee celebrations of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).
“IPDMS 2.0 is an integrated responsive cloud-based application developed by NPPA with technical support from Centre for Advance Computing (C-DAC). It is envisaged to optimise synergies in operations in order to promote government’s thrust on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ as it would provide a single window for submissions of various forms as mandated under Drug Price Control Order (DPCO),2013. It would also enable paperless functioning of NPPA and facilitate the stakeholders to connect with National Pharma Pricing Regulator from across the country," as per a government statement.
“IPDMS 2.0 is an integrated responsive cloud-based application developed by NPPA with technical support from Centre for Advance Computing (C-DAC). It is envisaged to optimise synergies in operations in order to promote government’s thrust on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ as it would provide a single window for submissions of various forms as mandated under Drug Price Control Order (DPCO),2013. It would also enable paperless functioning of NPPA and facilitate the stakeholders to connect with National Pharma Pricing Regulator from across the country," as per a government statement.
Pharma Sahi Daam 2.0 app will have updated features like speech recognition; availability in Hindi and English; share button and bookmarking medicines. This version of Pharma Sahi Daam also has the facility for launching complaints by consumer through the consumer complaint handling module. The app will be available in both iOS and Android versions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pharma Sahi Daam 2.0 app will have updated features like speech recognition; availability in Hindi and English; share button and bookmarking medicines. This version of Pharma Sahi Daam also has the facility for launching complaints by consumer through the consumer complaint handling module. The app will be available in both iOS and Android versions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“NPPA for working more as a facilitator, not merely as a regulator. NPPA ensures availability of affordable medicines without harming the interests of the industry," said the union minister, adding that the organisation is critical.
“NPPA for working more as a facilitator, not merely as a regulator. NPPA ensures availability of affordable medicines without harming the interests of the industry," said the union minister, adding that the organisation is critical.
Mandaviya also assured pharma companies of the government’s support and cited policies such as production-linked incentive schemes aimed at providing a boost to the domestic industry.
Mandaviya also assured pharma companies of the government’s support and cited policies such as production-linked incentive schemes aimed at providing a boost to the domestic industry.