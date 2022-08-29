Mandaviya urges pharma companies to undertake innovative research

“IPDMS 2.0 is an integrated responsive cloud-based application developed by NPPA with technical support from Centre for Advance Computing (C-DAC). It is envisaged to optimise synergies in operations in order to promote government’s thrust on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ as it would provide a single window for submissions of various forms as mandated under Drug Price Control Order (DPCO),2013. It would also enable paperless functioning of NPPA and facilitate the stakeholders to connect with National Pharma Pricing Regulator from across the country," as per a government statement.