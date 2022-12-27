Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital to review Covid-19 mock drill

Mock drills are being conducted across the country today to review the preparedness for management of covid-19, for which clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial. Government as well as private hospitals are undertaking mock drills today
NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in covid cases in China and other countries, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed covid response mock drill at the central government-run Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital to check preparedness of hospital authorities to deal with increase in coronavirus cases.
“I recently reviewed the covid-19 status, preparedness, prevention and its management with State Health Ministers. Mock drills are being conducted across the country today to review the preparedness for management of covid-19, for which clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial. Government as well as private hospitals are undertaking mock drills today. State health ministers are reviewing the drills in their respective states," Mandaviya said.
India recorded 157 new covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with active caseload falling to 3,421, according to an update by Union health ministry on Tuesday.
The mock drill focused on bed capacities which include isolation beds, oxygen and ventilator supported isolation beds and ICU beds. Besides this, availability of doctors, nurses, ASHAs, paramedics, AYUSH doctors etc was also reviewed. Focus areas covered RT-PCR testing with availability of kits, laboratories and other important equipment and regents, availability of essentail drugs, PPE kits, BiPAP machine, SPO2 system, oxgyen cylinders, N-95 masks, PSA plants, medical gap pipeline systems, ambulance etc and tele- medicine facility.
The minister cautioned against complacency and urged everyone to follow covid-appropriate behaviour.
Mandaviya emphasised to the need to remain alert, refrain from sharing unverified information and ensure high level of preparedness. “Covid-19 cases are rising all over the world and India might witness a spike in cases too. Hence it is important that the entire Covid-19 infrastructure in terms of equipment, processes and human resources are at a state of operational readiness", he said.
He spoke to doctors, nurses, heads of security and sanitation services, seeking their feeback and suggestions on quality hospital management.
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.