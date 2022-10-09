‘Man-Eater of Champaran’ shot dead, India loses one more tiger2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 01:55 PM IST
Between 2012 and 2018, more than 200 tigers were electrocuted or murdered by poachers in India.
In a massive operation involving 200 personnel, including trackers on elephants, Indian police shot and killed a tiger known as the "Man-Eater of Champaran'' that had been responsible for killing at least nine people. The big cat was previously tranquillised unsuccessfully.